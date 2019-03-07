Sonali Bendre embraces her 20-inch scar post cancer treatment for magazine shoot

bollywood

Post her cancer treatment, Sonali Bendre did a magazine photoshoot, in which, she is seen embracing her baldness and cancer scars

Sonali Bendre shared this picture from the photoshoot on her Instagram account.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Sonali Bendre took off to New York for her treatment. Post six months of treatment, the actress returned India in December last year, and for her first shoot post her treatment for Vogue India. Sonali posed for the March cover for the fashion magazine and is seen embracing her bald look and cancer scars with sheer confidence.

Sonali Bendre shared the photo from the magazine's photoshoot on her Instagram account and wrote: "The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course, I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating."

Talking about her baldness, Sonali told the fashion magazine, "I'm okay with it now… I don't even miss it. Yet it (my hair) was the be-all, end-all of my life. It was this stupid thing that I was hanging on to. My instinct was to wear a cap, a scarf or a wig—but these things are so ugly. I knew that if I had to accept it (going bald), I had to put a picture out there. Because once you share it on social media, you can feel the release."

While the 44-year-old actor was in New York battling this dreadful disease, she was actively involved with her fans on social media. She kept them updated with the struggle, pain and support she received. It was in July 2018 that Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer.

