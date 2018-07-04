Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer; shocked Bollywood wishes speedy recovery

Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with cancer and the actress is in New York for further treatment. Her co-stars and members from the film industry like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra have poured their well-wishes for her speedy recovery

Sonali Bendre

On Wednesday, actress Sonali Bendre, in an official statement, revealed that she is suffering from high-grade cancer and has travelled to New York for further treatment. The actress further added that she was recently diagnosed with the disease and her family has been with her throughout.

Sonali Bendre also took to her social media handles to inform her well-wishers about the dreadful disease she is suffering from.

Official statement from Sonali Bendre Behl read:

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.

There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.

I'm taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

This is how her near and dear ones have reacted on learning this sad news:

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Sending you strength and love! ♥ï¸ÂÂ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018

Renowned Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Wishes and strength and love with you Sonali." Actress Sonam Kapoor also showed her concern by writing, "Lots and lots of love Sonali."

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and actress Neelam Kothari, who has shared screen space with Sonali Bendre in the film, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, posted a heartfelt comment.

