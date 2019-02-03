Sonali Bendre: Being back on set is a surreal feeling

bollywood

Sonali Bendre, who has been battling cancer in New York, has returned to Mumbai and is back on set to shoot a brand campaign

Sonali Bendre. Pic/Sonali Bendre's official Instagram account

Sonali Bendre shot a brand campaign in Mumbai after months of battling cancer in New York. She said facing the cameras after such a long time was surreal. Sonali shot a brand campaign, details of which are under wraps. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has directed the campaign.

Sonali shared a photo on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a casual white dress, a sleeveless denim jacket and a pair of funky sneakers. Check out the Instagram post here:

Along with the photograph, Sonali wrote, "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical--one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels--is a surreal feeling."

She added, "I don't think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work... to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires."

Sonali Bendre had been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer in a New York hospital since the past few months. She's back to Mumbai now and is recovering.

