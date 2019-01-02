Goldie Behl to wife Sonali Bendre: Thank you for being the person you are

bollywood

Goldie Behl praised wife Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, on Instagram and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl. Picture courtesy/Goldie Behl's Instagram account

As actress-writer Sonali Bendre Behl turned 44 on Tuesday, her husband-director Goldi Behl penned a heartfelt note for her saying that she is more than a "best friend" and "strength" for him. He praised Sonali, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, on Instagram and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party, which they recently threw at their Bandra residence for their close friends. Hrithik and Sussanne with kids and Kunal Kapoor attended the bash.

"They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you, but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime [sic]," the Drona director captioned the photograph.

Apart from Sonali's husband, her friends from the industry such as actress Neelam Kothari Soni and actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan showered her with birthday wishes on social media.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS