Back in Bollywood with Detective Sherdil, Bridgerton 3 actor Banita Sandhu hopes to feature in more Hindi films after shifting base from the UK

Banita Sandhu was a pleasant surprise as one of the female suitors in the third season of Bridgerton, leaving some of us wondering why we don’t see her more often on screen. Well, the actor — who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October (2018) — is back on celluloid with the Hindi film, Detective Sherdil. She stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh, an actor she had long hoped to collaborate with. “Diljit has done such a wide range of movies, from Udta Punjab [2016] to Amar Singh Chamkila [2024] and his big Punjabi comedies. He is an actor who has range, and I got to work with him in this film. The movie is set in Budapest featuring a wild cast,” she says of the murder mystery directed by Ravi Chhabriya.

Diljit Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil. Pics/PTI, Instagram

In the seven years since her acting debut, Sandhu has featured in a handful of movies, including a Tamil offering in Adithya Varma (2019) and the acclaimed Sardar Udham (2021). She promises that going forward, she will be seen more frequently in Indian projects as she has shifted base from the UK. “I have moved to India now, so you’ll be seeing me a lot more. The Indian audience has been kind to me and I want to be able to give them great performances. Unfortunately, filming takes time and it takes a while to get a film out,” she says, adding that besides her acting projects, she is developing a script. “I’m currently writing a script on a historical figure, whose story deserves to be told.”