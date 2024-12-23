AP Dhillon's claims about Diljit Dosanjh have taken the Internet by storm. Dhillon's girlfriend Banita Sandhu's pictures attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert have surfaced online, further sparking breakup rumours

Banita Sandhu attends Diljit Dosanjh's concert (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article With You or Lover? Banita Sandhu attends Diljit Donsanjh's concert, skips AP Dhillon's, sparking breakup rumours x 00:00

It is the season of concerts and controversies and the most recent one is between singer Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon. The feud started when AP Dhillon replied to Diljit's remark that the latter made during his Indore concert. The most recent update in this row tells that AP Dhillon's girlfriend Banita Sandhu skipped his concert but attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert.

Banita Sandhu attends Diljit Dosanjh's concert amid his feud with AP dhillon

Banita Sandhu was spotted during Dosanjh's Mumbai concert on December 19, at Mahalaxmi Race Course. Her photos have gone viral on the internet. She is seen posing with Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sonam Bajwa, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, and film producer Pawan Gill. The Sardar Udham actress was seen grooving to the singer's peppy dance numbers.

However, the actress missed her rumoured boyfriend AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert held on December 7, which has also stirred breakup rumours. Banita Sandhu featured in AP's song 'With You' last year and their sizzling chemistry in the music video sparked dating rumours too. Banita had attended the screening of AP Dhillon's docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' in Mumbai. Later, the actress also posted a post with the singer captioned, 'with me' which confirmed their relationship. Although neither of them has made any official statement about it.

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's feud

Diljit had said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too)."

The 'Dil nu' singer responded to this during his Chandigarh concert on 21st December, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening behind the scenes, but first, unblock me." He further mentioned that its been three years since he entered into the music industry and he has never sparked a controversy for publicity.

Dhillon's claim made headlines, following this, the Born to Shine singer denied this claim and clarified that he never blocked him. The war of words did not end there as AP shared a screen recording a few hours later to prove his statement. The first clip showed that he couldn't access the Chamkila actor's profile as it showed an error. He wrote, 'before' in the clip.

Another clip showed that he was able to view the singer's profile hours later. He wrote 'after' in it. After posting the clips, Dhillon shared a cryptic post, "I wasn't planning on saying s**t, knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what's real and what's not."