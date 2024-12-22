In the midst of all this AP Dhillon vs Diljit Dosanjh controvercy, singer and rapper Badshah has shared a cryptic message delivering the sentiment, "united we stand."

Badshah

The clash between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh is currently the talk of the town. Dhillon, in his recent concert, claimed that Dosanjh had blocked him. This came just a few days after Diljit gave a shout-out to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his concert. After AP's claims, Dosanjh clarified that he never blocked Dhillon. The dispute didn't end there, as AP Dhillon hit back at Diljit, saying he unblocked him after blocking him on Instagram. Now, in the midst of all this controversy, singer and rapper Badshah has shared a cryptic message delivering the sentiment, "united we stand."

After the controversy between Diljit and AP Dhillon, Badshah's post looked like a taunt to the Chamkila star. Badshah's post reads, "Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand."

What happened?

AP Dhillon addressed the audience, mentioning Diljit's shout-out. Speaking in Punjabi, he said, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Diljit responds to AP Dhillon

Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to prove that he never blocked Dhillon on the social networking site. He shared a screenshot of Dhillon's profile, indicating that his posts are visible to him, which would not have been the case if he was blocked.

He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa...kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

Later, Dhillon took to his Instagram Stories to pen a cryptic note, saying that he never wanted to say anything ill about anyone. “I wasn’t planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not," Dhillon shared on his Instagram Stories.

Today, Dhillon was seen landing in Mumbai. He later joined Karan Aujla on stage for a performance of Brown Munde at his Mumbai concert. This was Karan Aujla's final show of this concert series.