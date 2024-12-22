At his Chandigarh concert, singer AP Dhillon while talking to the audience made a request to Diljit Dosanjh. He asked the singer to first unblock him on Instagram before speaking about him in public

AP Dhillon

Listen to this article Did Diljit Dosanjh block and unblock AP Dhillon on Instagram? Here's all the tea! x 00:00

Singer AP Dhillon has started touring in India for his concerts. During his recent show in Chandigarh, the Punjabi artist spoke in the native language and asked singer Diljit Dosanjh to unblock him from Instagram and then speak about him in public. During his Indore concert, the 'Born To Shine' singer gave as shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla as they begin their shows in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

What AP Dhillon said at Chandigarh concert

During his show, AP Dhillon addressed how Diljit gave him a shoutout. Speaking in Punjabi, he said, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Diljit responds to AP Dhillon

The singer took to his Instagram stories to prove that he never blocked Dhillon on the social networking site. He shared the screenshot of Dhillon's profile indicating that his posts are visible to him which would not have been the case if he was blocked.

He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

Later, Dhillon took to his Instagram stories to pen a cryptic note saying that he never wanted to say ill about anyone. “I wasn’t planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what’s real and what’s not," Dhillon shared on his Instagram Stories.

Lmao did Diljit really blocked him??😭 AP just posted proofs on his stories lol😭😭 https://t.co/Qe6uKcCQvc pic.twitter.com/HdkGc2l4w6 — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) December 21, 2024

What Diljit said about AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla

During his Indore concert, Diljit talked about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon. He had said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

He also added, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."