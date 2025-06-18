Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being happy is something that can be ingrained in the mind by being grateful for all the good happening in life.

Cosmic tip: Learn from past mistakes to help move up the karmic path.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Someone comes up with a business idea, wanting you to be a part of it.

Cosmic tip: Be true to your own ethics and feelings as each person has their unique spiritual oath to tread.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

What appears to be magnetic may not be good for you in the long term. Listen to basic intuition.

Cosmic tip: Bring back the joy of living by making a spontaneous plan with family.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Changing your mind/ losing interest in a relationship is a process which allows understanding life from a different perspective.

Cosmic tip: Forgive without having strings attached.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s mental satisfaction in mastering a new skill. Sometimes, being too honest is a mistake.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with friends because after a while conversation tends to be repetitive.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Meditation and breath control, which can be learnt, bring a new balance in life. Hard work is never a chore, in fact you revel in tackling massive amounts of it.

Cosmic tip: Follow your dreams.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Politely telling a colleague there’s lots of work to complete is fine.

Cosmic tip: Taking control of destiny, knowing which direction you want to take life makes it easier for the universe to extend help.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A reconciliation feels good after a couple of days spent in conversation about issues. Helping a friend who is looking for a job is done happily and willingly.

Cosmic tip: Take care of general health.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Weighing pros and cons of a relationship minus ego issues helps see the truth for what it is.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why trust is such an issue with regard to someone at work. Follow intuition.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This desire for further studies is strong. Follow your dreams. A conflict gets resolved by evening or by tomorrow 11 am.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of behaviour. Don’t be edgy and impatient around people.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A friend is too busy to meet even for an hour (don’t be judgemental about it, as its not attitude).

Cosmic tip: Take care of your health. Have a break from routine regularly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Refurnishing the home has to be delayed yet again. Setting priorities, focusing on them is an excellent way to remain calm, working peacefully.

Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the ‘now’ and a peaceful mindset.