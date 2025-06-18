Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today June 19 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 June,2025 02:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 19.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being happy is something that can be ingrained in the mind by being grateful for all the good happening in life. 
Cosmic tip: Learn from past mistakes to help move up the karmic path.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Someone comes up with a business idea, wanting you to be a part of it. 
Cosmic tip: Be true to your own ethics and feelings as each person has their unique spiritual oath to tread.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
What appears to be magnetic may not be good for you in the long term. Listen to basic intuition.
Cosmic tip: Bring back the joy of living by making a spontaneous plan with family.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Changing your mind/ losing interest in a relationship is a process which allows understanding life from a different perspective. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive without having strings attached. 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s mental satisfaction in mastering a new skill. Sometimes, being too honest is a mistake.
Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with friends because after a while conversation tends to be repetitive.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Meditation and breath control, which can be learnt, bring a new balance in life. Hard work is never a chore, in fact you revel in tackling massive amounts of it.
Cosmic tip: Follow your dreams.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Politely telling a colleague there’s lots of work to complete is fine.  
Cosmic tip: Taking control of destiny, knowing which direction you want to take life makes it easier for the universe to extend help.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A reconciliation feels good after a couple of days spent in conversation about issues. Helping a friend who is looking for a job is done happily and willingly.
Cosmic tip: Take care of general health.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Weighing pros and cons of a relationship minus ego issues helps see the truth for what it is.
Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why trust is such an issue with regard to someone at work. Follow intuition.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This desire for further studies is strong. Follow your dreams. A conflict gets resolved by evening or by tomorrow 11 am. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of behaviour. Don’t be edgy and impatient around people.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A friend is too busy to meet even for an hour (don’t be judgemental about it, as its not attitude). 
Cosmic tip: Take care of your health. Have a break from routine regularly.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Refurnishing the home has to be delayed yet again. Setting priorities, focusing on them is an excellent way to remain calm, working peacefully.
Cosmic tip: Consciously live in the ‘now’ and a peaceful mindset.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK