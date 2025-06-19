Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sitaare Zameen Par box office expectations Aamir Khan starrer to have Rs 11 crore opening

Sitaare Zameen Par box office expectations: Aamir Khan-starrer to have Rs 11 crore opening

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Trade projects a Rs 11 crore opening for Sitaare Zameen Par; Aamir Khan’s plan of limited shows before 6 pm may boost occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par box office expectations: Aamir Khan-starrer to have Rs 11 crore opening

Aamir Khan and Dolly Ahluwalia in the film

Listen to this article
Sitaare Zameen Par box office expectations: Aamir Khan-starrer to have Rs 11 crore opening
x
00:00

Have you seen it? What’s the opening collection? Those two questions are likely to dominate most conversations tomorrow as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par hits the screens. This, not just because it’s the superstar’s release after almost three years, but also because it will be the first Bollywood film to not have an OTT release post its theatrical run. Trade sources say the RS Prasanna-directed venture will open in the range of Rs 11-12 crore. 

“Its first-day figures will be around Rs 11-12 crore. Laal Singh Chaddha too had opened at Rs 11 crore,” says a trade source. 


One would have expected a bigger opening for Khan’s film. But exhibitor Raj Bansal argues that such an opening is not concerning, given the film’s genre. Sitaare... tells the story of an arrogant basketball coach, whose perspective on life is changed by a group of neurodivergent kids. “It’s a tricky subject to handle. Also, it’s not for the masses. How Aamir has handled the subject [will determine] whether families come to theatres. An Aamir film should have opened bigger, but his last two films didn’t fare well at the box office. That’s a deterrent. If the film is appreciated, it can jump to R16-18 crore collections on day two, and take a jump of 40 per cent on Sunday,” he says.  


Sources reveal that Khan has told theatres to not play any show before 11 am tomorrow, and have limited shows before 6 pm. Freelance journalist and trade expert Fenil Seta explains, “By having limited showcasing until 6 pm, all shows will enjoy a good occupancy. After that, the footfall will anyway increase.” 

3000
Screens across which Sitaare Zameen Par will open

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

aamir khan Sitaare Zameen Par Laal Singh Chaddha bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK