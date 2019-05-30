Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt's Bhuj: The Pride Of India goes on floors in October

bollywood

Bhuj, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk to kick off in Gujarat in October

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya has pulled off a casting coup with Bhuj: The Pride Of India that features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. mid-day has learnt that the recently announced multi-starrer — which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war — will roll in October with a 20-day schedule in the Gujarat town.

Virk says, "We start shooting from October. Ajay sir plays Indian Air Force's squadron leader Vijay Karnik and I am a fighter pilot who is part of his combat team. After the 20-day schedule in Bhuj, we will move to indoor shoots. However, before the first leg, we will have extensive workshops with the entire cast in September."

The drama revisits the real-life story of the Indian Air Force commander who organised 300 women around Bhuj village to create an airfield to help the IAF during the 1971 war. While Sinha plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who convinced the local women to help rebuild the only runway in Bhuj that had been bombed by the Pakistani army, Chopra essays the role of undercover Indian agent in Lahore, Heena Rehman.

