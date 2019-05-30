Huma Qureshi bags Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead

web-series

Huma Qureshi hops aboard Zack Snyder's Netflix drama - Army Of The Dead, based on zombie outbreak

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has boarded the cast of filmmaker Zack Snyder's next directorial, Army Of The Dead. The actor, 32, joins Guardians Of The Galaxy fame Dave Bautista in the Netflix project, which will mark Snyder's return to direction after a gap of two years. The streaming giant announced the news in a statement.

Incidentally, the filmmaker, known for his work on DC films Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, made his directorial debut 15 years ago with zombie horror, Dawn Of The Dead. Other newcomers in the cast include Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi.



Dave Bautista

Army Of The Dead is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into a quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Joby Harold, Shay Hatten and Snyder are writing the screenplay from a story developed by the filmmaker. Principal photography is set to begin in July. Snyder is also producing the project along with wife Deborah and Wesley Coller through their Stone Quarry production company.



Zack Snyder

Qureshi is currently gearing up for the release of her dystopian drama series, Leila. The show will première on June 14.

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi steals the limelight with her three-piece outfit

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates