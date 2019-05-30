Ganesh Acharya on Jaaved Jaaferi's son: I have an emotional attachment with Meezaan

bollywood

Ganesh Acharya on choreographing for Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal

Meezaan Jaaferi and Ganesh Acharya on the set

Designing a dance track for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Malaal was an emotional journey for choreographer Ganesh Acharya. His leading man in Aila Re is the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, who Acharya shares a warm relationship with. Meezaan, who makes his Bollywood debut alongside Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal, with this film, is an addition to the industry's ace dancers, says Acharya.

"I've worked with Jaaved, so there was an emotional attachment with his family. Meezaan works hard and has an attitude and style [that will take him far]. I had to work according to his personality to set the steps. The dancers and Meezan took approximately 15 days to rehearse the song, which was then shot over a four-day period."



Jaaved Jaaferi

The newbie's ability to understand the emotional requirement of the track often caught the choreographer off guard. "He easily deciphered the mood and the manner in which he must express it. I share a bond with Meezaan, whose grandmother was a veteran hairstylist." His track, he promises, recreates the energy that's synonymous with his past numbers.

