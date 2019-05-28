Malaal: Meezaan pumps up the energy for Aila Re!

bollywood

After making a massive impact at the grand trailer launch of Malaal, Meezaan is all set to wow the audience with Aila Re, his big introductory song in the film

Meezaan in a still from the song.

Meezaan, who is getting a grand Bollywood launch by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Malaal, has been receiving raving reviews for his screen presence in the trailer. After being instrumental in the careers of some of the biggest stars including Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan in a pure love story that marks Bhansali Productions first collaboration with T-Series.

After making a massive impact at the grand trailer launch of Malaal, Meezaan is all set to wow the audience with Aila Re, his big introductory song in the film. The out-and-out masala song set against the backdrop of a bar is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who also happened to choreograph Ram Leela's Tattad Tattad, Bajirao Mastani's Malhaari and Padmaavat's Khali Balli.

Given that the blockbusters songs had a signature step, Ganesh also incorporated one into Aila Re, one which Meezaan ended up hurting himself given the rapid chest hitting movements.

Reveals a source, "Meezaan has inherited his dancing genes from his father Jaaved Jaaferi, so Ganesh master went all out to incorporate some challenging moves given that Meezaan is an outstanding dancer and would manage to pull the steps off. Meezaan would shoot the scenes in the day and rehearse for the song at night since they were shooting around a packed schedule. The young was so focused during the rehearsals and wanted to bring in the kind of energy the song required when the cameras rolled. By the end of the song shoot, Meezaan had developed blood clots on his chest but in the end, he felt it was all worthwhile."

Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar. Malaal releases nationwide on July 5, 2019.

