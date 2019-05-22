Malaal: Priyanka Chopra Jonas roots for newcomers Meezaan and Sharmin Segal

bollywood

Salman Khan had also taken to his social media account to welcome these debutants - Meezan and Sharmin Segal. These actors are making their debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal

Priyanka Chopra with Sharmin Segal

It was only recently that megastar Salman Khan took to social media to support and bless Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most promising finds, Sharmin Segal, his niece and Meezaan, Jaaved Jaaferi's son. After being instrumental in the careers of some of the biggest stars, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now introduced these young actors to the film industry from Malaal. Bhansali has personally groomed Meezam and Sharmin to face the silver screen.

Salman Khan also took to his social media account to welcome these debutants. He shared the photo from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and wrote, "Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and love [sic]" The little girl in blue is Sharmin.

Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttps://t.co/NMy5nsJFT6 @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries pic.twitter.com/19UMiR0EzU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2019

The actors, who were kept under wraps so far, received a unanimously thunderous response as the trailer of their first film Malaal. The trailer has already crossed 10 million views on Youtube over the weekend.

Meezaan and Sharmin Segal, who spent over two years prepping for the film have also found massive support in the biggest stars, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who encouraged fans to shower them with love. Said the international icon, "Introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan. So proud of you both. Sharmin is like a baby sister to me and I'm so proud of her. Pls, give so much love and support to this movie. I can't wait [sic]"

Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar. Malaal releases on June 28, 2019.

Take a look at the trailer here:

