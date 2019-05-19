Malaal trailer is gripping: Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaaferi's intense love story takes tragic turn

bollywood

In one of the shots, Sharmin can be seen decked up in a Maharashtrian outfit, dancing to a peppy song. Another glimpse shows a melodious romantic song picturised on the lead pair.

Malaal trailer

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal has been launched. Newbies Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaaferi are all set to take the audience on an emotional roller-coaster ride in their upcoming film 'Malaal'. The trailer of the film was released on Saturday and depicts how an intense love story takes a tragic turn.

Sharing the trailer of the movie, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Very interesting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces Sharmin Segal and Meezaan in #Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale. 28 June 2019 release. #MalaalTrailer".

Very interesting... Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces Sharmin Segal and Meezaan in #Malaal... Directed by Mangesh Hadawale... 28 June 2019 release... #MalaalTrailer: https://t.co/zGyajA6YCr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

The love-hate relationship between the debutants will not only tug at your heartstrings but will also show a different side of love. The movie seems to be based out of Maharashtra, with Meezaan being a native of the state and Sharmin an outsider.

Initially, Meezaan and curly-haired Sharmin dislike each other and can be seen fighting over trivial issues. Also, Meezaan seems to be cold towards Sharmin as she is not a Maharashtrian.

Amid these cute tiffs, Meezaan and Sharmin gradually fall in love with each other. The sweet and simple chemistry between the debutants will make you fall in love with the characters - until the love-hate relationship takes a turn for the worse.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is introducing his niece Sharmil and Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. Earlier today, Adarsh had shared the poster of the film featuring Meezaan riding a bike while Sharmin embraces the actor while sitting in front of him.

Wishing Sharmin luck for her upcoming film, Salman Khan tweeted a picture of the debutante as a kid and wrote, "Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and love."

Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar, the film is slated to be released on June 28.

