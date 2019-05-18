Cannes 2019 photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set couple goals yet again!
While it was slightly drizzling at the French Riviera, what really made fans go "aww" though, was when Nick Jonas, like a true gentleman, held the umbrella up as Priyanka Chopra and he headed to the famed steps.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas have been setting couple goals at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as well. Coordinating in white ensembles, PC and Nick stole the show on the Cannes red carpet on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra looked splendid in a gorgeous Georges Hobeika number. Chopra grabbed eyeballs when she ascended the famous Cannes steps with her husband Nick Jonas in tow. It was lightly drizzling when the couple headed to attend the screening of French drama film 'Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie'.
What really made fans go "aww" though, was when Nick Jonas, like a true gentleman, held the umbrella up as the couple headed to the famed steps. Nick looked dapper in a classic tux with a bow tie and black shoes.
Priyanka's look on her third day at the French Riviera was all about minimalistic make-up and beautiful Chopard diamonds. White tufts of gossamer coupled with a neat hairdo was a perfect 10 on 10!
The two have been grabbing eyeballs at Cannes this year, with Priyanka leaving the crowd wanting for more in a black, shimmery Roberto Cavalli gown on her first red carpet appearance at the iconic festival.
Before that, she redefined power dressing when she stepped out in an all-white pleated Honayda jumpsuit with a striking cape, paired with a micro bag from Akris.
She later opted for a lavender Fendi dress for the Chopard party, while Nick looked sharp in a black suit.
Other Bollywood stars who dazzled at Cannes were Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. TV actress Hina Khan also made her debut at Cannes this year wearing a stunning Ziad Nakad gown.
While Deepika returned home to Ranveer Singh after giving us a few of the most iconic fashion moments, Diana Penty sashayed into "Day 2 at Cannes" in an Amit Aggarwal saree for the FICCI Forum at the India Pavilion.
She had earlier attended the Chopard party in a fringed golden Celia Kritharioti Couture mini creation, paired with bejewelled boots from the same designer.
