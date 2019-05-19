Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches niece Sharmin Segal; gets emotional

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal revealed that Bhansali advised her to focus on her work and not think of fame and success.

Meezan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced his niece Sharmin Segal with his home production Malaal. Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan too will be making his Bollywood debut alongside Sharmin. While launching the two newcomers on Saturday, Bhansali said it is an emotional moment for him. This reminds us, in 2007, Bhansali launched two new faces - Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with his film Sawaariya.

"I am extremely emotional right now. Sharmin was 85-90 kg earlier but she always wanted to be an actor. She has worked hard for what she is today. I am introducing Sharmin and it is a big deal for us," Bhansali said at the film's trailer launch.



Meezan with father Jaaved Jaaferi

Bhansali was also praising Meezaan Jaaferi. He said, "Four years ago, Sharmin was assistant on 'Bajirao Mastani' and I said bring someone for costume trial and she got Meezaan. When he entered, I was like a star has arrived. It is two years of hard work and tolerating me. They are very strong kids. We have laughed together and I have also fired at them."

Sharmin revealed that Bhansali advised her to focus on her work and not think of fame and success. "I have taken passion for cinema from him. I like living someone's else's dream," Sharmin said.

Meezaan said Bhansali told them to maintain a distance from the social media and use the platform close to the release of their film. "He wanted that our work should speak for us. What and how does it matter to people where and when I am going to the gym or anywhere else," he said.



Meezan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal

At the event, the two newcomers, however, could not evade questions about the nepotism debate. Sharmin believes industry kids may get an easy start but there is a continuous pressure on them to prove their calibre. "There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connection in the film industry it is bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there on every film. One should not misuse the opportunity," Sharmin said.

Meezaan added, "I have to prove myself. It's only the hardwork and talent that helps." The film is a love story directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Mahaveer Jain.

Malaal is set to be released on June 28.

