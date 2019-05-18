Cannes 2019 Photos: Kangana Ranaut's pictures on a yacht are ruling the internet
After her stunning pink and lavender hued trailed gown look at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures on a yacht are doing the rounds
Kangana Ranaut is slaying at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival like a 'Queen'. After her gorgeous appearance in a pink and lavender hued trailed gown on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut made sure to enjoy her time in the French Reviera by chilling at a lavish yacht.
Kangana Ranaut looked like a breath of fresh air in a blue floral thigh-high slit pleated gown. The actress oozed oomph in the dress, which had plunging neckline! Check out Kangana's stunning pictures from her ya
cht outing here:
The gown has been designed by Ralph & Russo, while her metallic stilettoes are by Sophia Webster.
Ain't she looking simply gorgeous?
While Kangana Ranaut had gained some weight for her role in Panga, she made sure to work out hard to lose some weight so that she gets her look right at the Cannes Film Festival. According to sources, the actress had been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio, and even lost over 5 kg in just 10 days. Dedication, we must say!
Bhateja said in a statement: "Kangana was supposed to gain weight for 'Panga', so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it was not easy for any person to switch from a high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet. Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for 'Panga' for 10-11 hours everyday."
Here's a quick look at Kangana Ranaut's Cannes appearances so far, this year:
View this post on Instagram
THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia corset, and Kanjeevaram sari by @madhurya_creations ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ . . Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
View this post on Instagram
Live like life's a party @greygoose ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£ . . . . Outfit: @nedrettaciroglu Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Project: @pankhurifetch Photo: @frozenpixelstudios . . #Greygooselife #KanganaAtCannes #Queenatcannes #Cannes2019 #LiveVictoriously
View this post on Instagram
Live like you are made for the red carpet!! . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
View this post on Instagram
On the carpet ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ . . . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kangana Ranaut looks like a princess on her second day at Cannes