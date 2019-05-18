Cannes 2019 Photos: Kangana Ranaut's pictures on a yacht are ruling the internet

bollywood

After her stunning pink and lavender hued trailed gown look at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures on a yacht are doing the rounds

Kangana Ranaut at the yacht

Kangana Ranaut is slaying at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival like a 'Queen'. After her gorgeous appearance in a pink and lavender hued trailed gown on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut made sure to enjoy her time in the French Reviera by chilling at a lavish yacht.

Kangana Ranaut looked like a breath of fresh air in a blue floral thigh-high slit pleated gown. The actress oozed oomph in the dress, which had plunging neckline! Check out Kangana's stunning pictures from her ya



cht outing here:

The gown has been designed by Ralph & Russo, while her metallic stilettoes are by Sophia Webster.

Ain't she looking simply gorgeous?

While Kangana Ranaut had gained some weight for her role in Panga, she made sure to work out hard to lose some weight so that she gets her look right at the Cannes Film Festival. According to sources, the actress had been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio, and even lost over 5 kg in just 10 days. Dedication, we must say!

Bhateja said in a statement: "Kangana was supposed to gain weight for 'Panga', so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it was not easy for any person to switch from a high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet. Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for 'Panga' for 10-11 hours everyday."

