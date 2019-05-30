Kangana Ranaut to Anil Kapoor: B-town celebs grace PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

bollywood

Bollywood made its presence felt at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening as PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term

Kangana Ranaut and Anil Kapoor

PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was a star-studded affair with celebs like Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut attending the event.

The Queen actress, who has been vocal about her support to PM Modi graced the event in a pretty white and golden saree. Kangana is known to opt for traditional Indian outfits, and this time too it was no different. Kangana's team posted images of the actress dressed up for the event with the caption, "Savage in a Sari".

Another vocal supporter of Narendra Modi, veteran actor Anupam Kher too attended the event with Anil Kapoor. He took to social media to share a picture with Kapoor. He wrote: "Anil Kapoor and I took an oath long time back to be friends forever. Today we have come to Delhi for another oath ceremony. Jai Ho."

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, too, took to social media and expressed his happiness to mark his attendance. For the ceremony, Anil opted for a formal black suit. The Mr India actor wrote, "Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year. Thank you Hon. President @ram_nath_kovind for the invitation".

Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year. Thank you Hon. President @RamNathGovindIN for the invitation ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gBclSNuumR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 30, 2019

Ace director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made his presence felt too. Before attending the ceremony, he told IANS, "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."

Anil's elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony.

Other prominent faces to grace Modi's swearing-in ceremony were Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain.

Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with PM Modi during the elections, was unable to attend the event since he is not in the country. Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, was not able to attend as he was feeling under the weather.

