These Bollywood celebrities are set to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with Anil Kapoor. He wrote: "Anil Kapoor and I took an oath long time back to be friends forever. Today we have come to Delhi for another oath ceremony. Jai Ho."

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth and Karan Johar are among film celebrities who will attend the oath-taking ceremony by Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term in New Delhi today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Narendra Modi, who decimated the Opposition to lead his party BJP to a landslide win in the recent Lok Sabha election, has become the first prime minister in nearly 50 years to win a majority in consecutive polls.

Kangana, who has been vocal about her support to Modi, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media, "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."

She said, "My support is always with him, but he is a Prime Minister who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled "Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", landed in New Delhi on Thursday. He told IANS: "Today, the honourable Prime Minister and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."

Anil's elder brother, producer Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who as the Producers Guild of India President had been working closely with the government to achieve better goals for the film industry, will also attend.

Megastar Rajinikanth has confirmed he would be a part of the event.

According to a source in the know, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain are also likely to mark their attendance.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with Modi during the elections, is not in the country. The actor is shooting for Sooryavanshi in Bangkok. Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, won't be able to attend as he is under the weather, said a source.

