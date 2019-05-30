Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani buys a swanky car; see photo

television

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani has apparently splurged on a fancy new pair of wheels. The actress is said to have bought a high-end Audi for herself

Disha Vakani and her brand new car. Pic: Instagram/@disha_vakani

For months now, there have been several reports of Disha Vakani, who played the character of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, resuming the show. The actress who left the show in Septemeber 2017, seems to be enjoying her personal life.

Disha recently brought a brand new car, and the proud owner shared a picture of her car on social media. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram #mycaraudi A post shared by Disha Vakani & Dilip Joshi (@disha_vakani) onMay 27, 2019 at 5:31pm PDT

Disha Vakani rose to fame with her character Daya ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, with her brilliant acting chops, left the audience in awe and gained a massive fan following. However, the actress took off maternity leave in September 2017, and ever since then, Disha hasn't returned.

Since then, the production house, Neela Telefilms had tried their best to bring her back, even going as far as to issue a 30-day ultimatum. Speaking on the suspense of her return, producer Asit Kumar Modi had said, "Disha has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon".

In a recent interview, he further clarified his stand by saying, "Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new. we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result."

Disha Vakani started her acting career with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films, but the actress gained popularity after her stint as Daya ben. She tied the knot with chartered accountant Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began its journey in 2008 is one of India's longest-running sitcoms. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.

