Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani buys a swanky car; see photo
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani has apparently splurged on a fancy new pair of wheels. The actress is said to have bought a high-end Audi for herself
For months now, there have been several reports of Disha Vakani, who played the character of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, resuming the show. The actress who left the show in Septemeber 2017, seems to be enjoying her personal life.
Disha recently brought a brand new car, and the proud owner shared a picture of her car on social media. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Disha Vakani rose to fame with her character Daya ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, with her brilliant acting chops, left the audience in awe and gained a massive fan following. However, the actress took off maternity leave in September 2017, and ever since then, Disha hasn't returned.
Also Read: Here's first photo of Disha Vakani's baby girl
Since then, the production house, Neela Telefilms had tried their best to bring her back, even going as far as to issue a 30-day ultimatum. Speaking on the suspense of her return, producer Asit Kumar Modi had said, "Disha has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon".
In a recent interview, he further clarified his stand by saying, "Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new. we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result."
Also Read: After Disha Vakani, another actress quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Disha Vakani started her acting career with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films, but the actress gained popularity after her stint as Daya ben. She tied the knot with chartered accountant Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began its journey in 2008 is one of India's longest-running sitcoms. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.
Also Read: TMKOC: Disha Vakani's picture with Neha Mehta goes viral; netizens get curious
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Veeru Devgan's last rites: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay their respects
- Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX
- Karan Johar to host another talk show featuring Bollywood star wives
- Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control
- Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man
- Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx
- Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's latest gym look will make you stop and stare
- SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences
- Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!
- Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Star kids Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor swear by Pilates!