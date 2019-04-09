After Disha Vakani, another actress quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

television

After Disha Vakani's exit, the young character Sonu essayed by Nidhi Bhanushali, is bidding adieu to the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The actors in a still from the show

For months now, there have been several reports of Disha Vakani, who played the character of Dayaben, resuming the show. However, at the same time, there are back-and-forth reports of the actress quitting the show for good. Amidst all these speculations and rumours, there is another who is bidding adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The character of Sonu Bhide, essayed by Nidhi Bhanushali, wants to quit the show, reports Pinkvilla. Sonu plays the daughter of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhuri Bhide's daughter. The show's storyline will show her travelling abroad for further studies. There isn't any dramatic event that has led her to take this move. The actress wants to focus on her studies and take a break from her acting career. After Disha, rumours of Mayur Vakani quitting the show were also doing the rounds.

The makers are having a tough time finding a replacement for Disha. And now they will have to go on a hunt for Sonu's replacement, too.

Earlier, talking about Disha Vakani, the show's producer, Asit Modi had told an entertainment portal, "Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV, an actor is known for its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result."

He further added, "Daya's character is one of the important roles and we can't let her be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and the audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows in Indian Television.

Also Read: Producer Asit Modi clears the air about Disha Vakani and Sundarlal quitting TMKOC

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only