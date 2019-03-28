Producer Asit Modi clears the air about Disha Vakani and Sundarlal quitting TMKOC

television

Reports of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are doing the rounds. Amidst this, Mayur Vakani (Sunderlal) quitting the show have also surfaced. Here's what show's producer Asit Modi has to say

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani rose to fame with her character Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress went on a maternity break but hasn't returned. While the fans have been missing her on the show, reports of she resuming the show keep surfacing every now and then. Amidst this, news of Disha not returning to the show had also emerged. However, Disha hasn't said anything about it.

Clearing the air about the buzz, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi told timesofindia.com that they patiently waited for Disha Vakani's return and have not renewed her contract. The publication has also learned that Disha is not returning to the show. There were also speculations that the show's producers had also given Disha an ultimatum of 30 days.

There are rumours of the production house, Neela Telefilms already on a hunt for Disha's replacement.

"Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV, an actor is known for its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result," said the producer.

Talking about her return, producer Asit Modi said, "Daya's character is one of the important roles and we can't let her be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can't keep waiting, if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon."

Clearing the air about the 30 days ultimatum given to Disha, Asit Modi said, "We have been very cooperative from the beginning. Since her daughter’s birth, we have been waiting patiently, giving her space as a new mother. But eventually, a show has to go on. Nobody can wait indefinitely. The character of Daya has to come back to Gokuldham society. If Disha is unable to come back because of her personal issues, then we will be left with no option but to replace her. Regarding the said notice, there has been no ultimatum issued. However, the show must go on with all the principal characters. Its time she took a decision and informed us."

Meanwhile, there were also rumours of Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal also quitting the show. Talking about this, Asit said, "As for Mayur Vakani, he is very much in the show."

The producer believes that Daya's absence has not affected the show much. "Taarak Mehta... is loved by the audience and Daya's absence has not much affected the show's popularity. People are still enjoying it and till the time they continue to watch we don't have to worry."

Also Read: Is Disha Vakani making a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only