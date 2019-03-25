Is Disha Vakani in or out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

television

There has been no word from Disha Vakani if she will be reprising her role as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and now the makers seem to be getting antsy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, took off on maternity leave in September 2017. She delivered a baby girl two months later.

Ever since, there has been no word from the actor, whether she wants to continue working in the show. After waiting for almost a year-and-a-half, the makers have now issued her an ultimatum. Those in the know say that Vakani wants to quit the comic caper.

There has been a lot of back and forth on whether or not Disha will be back on the show. There was also news of the actress having hiked her fee. The actress would get requests for returning to the show, but she would reply saying that "circumstances" are such that she couldn't return. She also asked her fans to understand her situation.

Fans of the show were in for a lot of disappointment after hearing that their favourite Daya Ben would not be returning to the show. Another disappointment thereafter was Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, quitting the show.

Disha Vakani started her acting career with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films, but the actress gained popularity after her stint as Daya ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, only time will tell if Vakani will be back as Daya Ben or if fans would have to make do with a new Daya Ben in her place.

