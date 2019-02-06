Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

television

The news of Nidhi Bhanushali, popular as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quitting the show, was received with a lot of disappointment

Nidhi Bhanushali. Pic/Nidhi Bhanushali's Instagram account

All of the characters in the superhit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have their own fan following. Many people who watch the show consider these characters to be one of their own family members. The show has made its way not only in people's homes, but also their hearts. After more than a decade of the show being aired on the telly, certain changes have started happening in it.

The newest change to happen is the exit of Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show. It's reported that Nidhi wants to concentrate on her studies, and hence, has decided to move on. The 19-year-old actress is pursuing her BA from a college in Mumbai and wants to complete her graduation. In the show too, Sonu will be shown as going abroad for further studies.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was Nidhi's television debut after she replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. The actress has been a part of the show for six years. The news of Nidhi quitting the show has come days after the announcement of Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben, leaving the show was made. Disha Vakani, too, had a huge fan following, and her exit has left tons of her fans disappointed.

