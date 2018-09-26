Disha Vakani hikes her fee for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

television

Disha Vakani, who is returning to the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after two years, has apparently hiked her fees

Disha Vakani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/disha.vakani

The absence of Disha Vakani, who played the adorable and fun-loving character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was felt by its loyal viewers. The actress was on a maternity leave and enjoying motherhood with her baby girl. There was an announcement made by producer Asit Modi confirming Disha Vakani's return to the show.

However, after this news, another report that is doing the rounds is Disha Vakani's stupendous fee hike. According to a report in DNA, Disha has agreed to make a comeback on the show only if the makers agree to her terms and conditions. Disha, who charged Rs 1.25 lakh per episode, has reportedly hiked her fee and will now be charging Rs 1.50 lakh per episode.

The report further states that along with the fee hike, there is some special clause also. Disha has even asked the makers whether she can work for 15 days, in the shift timings between 11 am to 6 pm. Reportedly, she wants to wrap up her shoot by 6 pm. Due to Disha's massive fan following, the makers have apparently abided by her demands.

Disha Vakani got married to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015, and is now a mother to a beautiful daughter, Stuti Pandya in November 2017.

