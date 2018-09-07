Confirmed! Disha Vakani aka Daya ben will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi has confirmed the news of Disha Vakani returning to the show in next two months

Disha Vakani with Dilip Joshi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/disha.vakani

Disha Vakani played one of the most-loved characters of Daya ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She later went on a maternity break and is still enjoying motherhood with her baby girl. The loyal followers of the show were upset with Disha’s exit from the show.

The actress would time and again get requests for returning to the show, as she plays a pivotal role. Disha would reply to them saying that "circumstances" are such that she couldn’t come. She also asked her fans to "understand" her situation. However, the producer of the show, Asit Modi has now confirmed to Tellychakkar that Disha will soon be returning to the show.

Talking to the portal about Disha’s comeback, Asit Modi said, "Daya has been an integral part of Taarak Mehta. Because of Disha’s maternity leave, we have to give her a break. Now, talks are on about bringing Daya’s character back in the show. Viewers can look forward to Daya’s character in two months."

Finally, Disha Vakani’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as they’ll soon get to see Daya ben once again on the screen. Her garba dance, unique style of talking and chemistry with Dilip Joshi, are a few things that remain unmatched and excites the audience.

Disha Vakani forayed into the world of acting with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films but the actress gained popularity and became a household name only after her stint as Daya ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

