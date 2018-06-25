Here's first photo of Disha Vakani's baby girl

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani has finally shared her baby's first photo after seven months

Disha Vakani

Television actress Disha Vakani, best known for her popular character of Dayaben from one of the longest-running shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was blessed with a baby girl on November 30, 2017. One of the actress' fan clubs has shared a picture of the seven-month-old daughter, who she named Stuti.

Disha Vakani's baby girl looks adorable as she is wrapped in a pink blanket. A few days ago, Disha along with her family had visited Tirupati Balaji temple to seek blessings. With social media's presence, their pictures couldn't go unclicked. Pictures of the family started doing the rounds on the Internet. Post returning from the holy trip, the family has shared Stuti's photo.

World âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) onJun 22, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

The actress went on a sabbatical after delivering her baby. Although there are rumours of Disha joining the show soon, nothing has been confirmed from her end. Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. Mayur is a chartered accountant and the marriage was an arranged one. The couple's wedding was held in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. Stuti is the first child of the couple.

Disha Vakani forayed into the world of acting with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films but the actress gained popularity and became a household name only after her stint as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Also Read: Is 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates