Is Disha Vakani making a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani, who went on a maternity break from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has fans waiting for her comeback

Disha Vakani in a still from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/

Ardent Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been literally counting days to see the most-loved character of Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani to embrace the cameras. The actress, with her brilliant acting chops left the audience startled and gained a massive fan following. She is a known name in most of the Indian households.

Disha Vakani had to go on a maternity break in the month of September last year. Reportedly, the makers of the show had even taken close shots of the actress, which were later used as add-ons in the upcoming episodes. In November 2017, she became a proud mother to baby girl, who is named Stuti Padia. Disha has been spending quality time with the baby.

Now, since the last few months, fans on social media have had discussions of Disha making a comeback on the show. The fans are inquisitive to know whether the actress will be returning to the television box to entertain her fans. However, the actress has cleared the air around the confusion and took to her Instagram account to state that the circumstances are such that she won't able to join the show.

Disha posted a still of hers from the show and wrote, "Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc . I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn't favour this. ?? Thanks for understanding and supporting me ! Keep loving and watching Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah . ?? #Dishadiloves #trkmoc (sic)."

Recently, the first photo of Disha Vakani's baby was shared on social media by her fanclub. The actress tied the knot with Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. Mayur is a chartered accountant and the marriage was an arranged one. The couple's wedding was held in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. Stuti is the first child of the couple.

Disha Vakani forayed into the world of acting with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films but the actress gained popularity and became a household name only after her stint as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

