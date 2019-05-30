Photos: When Salman Khan sported a 'ganji' at Amrita Kak's wedding

bollywood

Salman Khan has often gone shirtless for his films, but he sported the ganji look at the wedding of actress-turned-politician Bina Kak's daughter Amrita Kak. Check out some fun-filled photos from the wedding ceremony here

Salman Khan at Amrita Kak's wedding (Pic/Bina Kak's Instagram account)

Seeing Salman Khan going shirtless for his films is no new to the world. But, did you know the Bharat actor has sported the ganji look at a wedding too! No, we are not kidding. Pictures of Salman Khan sporting a white ganji, with a pair of jeans, chic sunglasses and a cap at actress-turned-politician Bina Kak's daughter Amrita Kak have gone viral on social media.

Bina Kak on Wednesday posted a few throwback images of her "choti's wedding" on Instagram. The wedding, which took place about nine years ago, was attended by Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Katrina Kaif, among others.

Bina Kak captioned saying, "This day 9 years ago my house was full of friends, family, extended families n relatives preparing n celebrating Chhoti n Riju's marriage..28th morning was mehndi n huldi..Next morning was the chuda ceremony ..I want to thank everyone for making it special n blessing my children ..I wish Choti, Riju n Jawahar a long, happy, healthy years of togetherness ..Miss you guys."

Check out some fun-filled pictures from Amrita Kak's wedding right here:



Salman Khan at Amrita Kak's haldi ceremony (Pic/Bina Kak's Instagram account)



Katrina Kaif at Amrita Kak's haldi ceremony (Pic/Bina Kak's Instagram account)



Katrina Kaif at Amrita Kak's haldi ceremony (Pic/Bina Kak's Instagram account)







What caught everyone's attention, out of all the images, was this one:

Later for the wedding ceremony, Salman Khan changed to a shirt with rolled-up sleeves and trousers.

View this post on Instagram #happy anniversary @rij79 @amritakak A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) onMay 28, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

For the unversed, Bina Kak has acted with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in films such as Bollywood movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and God Tussi Great Ho.

