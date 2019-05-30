Pregnant Sameera Reddy enjoys babymoon with family in Goa; see photos

bollywood

Sameera Reddy, who is heavily pregnant with her second child is enjoying her babymoon with family in Goa. The former actress has shared some beautiful pictures from the vacation on her social media account

Sameera Reddy shared these photos on her Instagram account.

Sameera Reddy is 30 weeks pregnant. The Musafir actress has taken off to Goa for her babymoon, with husband and 4-year-old son Hans. This is Sameera's second pregnancy and she is happily getting tanned under the Goa sun. Her latest picture from the trip is all about her love for the Portugues plates, which are hanging on the red wall against her in this photograph, where she has worn a zebra-print dress. Here's what she wrote: "love these Portuguese Plates! Soooo pretty! Happily tanned on this trip! goa #vacay #vibe [sic]"

The latest photo shared by Sameera is with husband Akshai Varde, where the actress called themselves "Aquaholics." "Aquaholics #husbandandwife #vacay #vibes Mr. @vardenchi [sic]"

One of her posts from this Goa trip was with her son Hans Varde where he is seen sitting on Sameera's lap. "Even mommies need time out! #goa special thanks to @saadhvimehra for making it so amazing! #holiday #momlife #rest #relax #myson #hansvarde #happy #momtobe [sic]"

Here are some of the photos shared by Sameera from her pregnancy photoshoot:

A month ago, Sameera Reddy came out in the open about her drastic weight gain, and how she lost her confidence and shied away from going public. "I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It’s a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training. It’s important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real. The mood swings, hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It’s a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don’t keep up. But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It’s yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it...

Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her firstborn, a son in 2015.

