Sameera Reddy reveals she touched 102 kgs and her confidence was shattered

Sameera Reddy shared a long post on Instagram revealing her weight loss journey and how she was afraid of being judged for being overweight

Sameera Reddy shared this photo on Instagram.

Sameera Reddy was recently body shamed for being "overweight". The actress gave a befitting reply to the troll and asked them - "Was your mom hot when you came out?". Sameera, who is expecting her second baby, has been sharing several photos of her baby bump on her Instagram account.

The Musafir actress revealed that she weighed 102 kgs after her first pregnancy and felt uncomfortable coming out in the public in the fear of being judged. She wrote a long post with her before and after photo that read:

"I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It's important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it."

Sameera also thanked her crew that helped her achieve her goal. "Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical and emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys [sic]"

Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first born, a son in 2015.

