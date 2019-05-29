Hrithik Roshan to try local activities as he visits China on Kaabil's release

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who is fond of exploring new places will be seen doing fun and local activities already planned for him in China

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in a still from the film Kaabil.

Hrithik Roshan has made the Chinese female fans go weak in their knees, courtesy - his Kaabil's poster. Now, that Kaabil starring Hrithik and Yami Gautam has released in China, the actor will be visiting the country. And, upon his visit there, he will be trying out some local activities. Hrithik, who is fond of exploring new places will be seen doing fun and local activities already planned for him in China.

The actor known for his Greek god looks is not only a prominent personality and known for his great body of work but the actor also has a huge fan base in the neighbouring countries as well. As his film Kaabil releases in China, the actor is sure to take out time to try some interesting activities in China. The film Kaabil garnered great success in India at the box office and was very much loved by the fans. The release in China will make a grand introduction to one of Asia's sexiest man, overseas.

The movie featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as the lead pair for the first time on the big screen. Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audience and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies. Kaabil will be released in China on 5 June 2019.

On the other hand, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30 where he will be reprising the role of a mathematician.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen alongside Hrithik in Super 30. Speaking about her experience working with the actor, she said, "Doing scenes with Hrithik, it would be written on the script. But when we would perform it would be elevated, I was like Damn Hrithik is such a good performer, I mean we all forget that he is a good performer.

He is so good looking that we forget that he is such a good performer. It is like a dream come true with me and he is very supportive. Even when I walked into his trailer once to chat about the scene, I saw him watching something on YouTube and he was trying to learn some dance moves, doing something. He is a star he doesn't need to work on himself but he is working every now and then."

