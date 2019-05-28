Chinese audience gives thumbs up to Hrithik Roshan's performance in Kaabil!

bollywood

Kaabil featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as the lead pair for the first time on the big screen

Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil recently released in China and has received a thumbs up with immense love from the Chinese audience. In one of the very first screenings, the reviews have been very positive for Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil with a special mention to the actor's power-packed performance in the film.

It seems Hrithik Roshan has cast his magic spell on the Chinese audience, as the film received a massive response from the audience. The film Kaabil garnered great success in India at the box office and was very much loved by the fans. The release in China will make a grand introduction to Asia's sexiest man, overseas.

Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his versatile portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Super 30 where he will be reprising the role of a mathematician.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen alongside Hrithik in Super 30. Speaking about her experience working with the actor, she said, "Doing scenes with Hrithik, it would be written on the script. But when we would perform it would be elevated, I was like Damn Hrithik is such a good performer, I mean we all forget that he is a good performer.

He is so good looking that we forget that he is such a good performer. It is like a dream come true with me and he is very supportive. Even when I walked into his trailer once to chat about the scene, I saw him watching something on YouTube and he was trying to learn some dance moves, doing something. He is a star he doesn't need to work on himself but he is working every now and then."

