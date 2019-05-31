Ayushmann Khurrana is eyeing Hema Malini's moniker

bollywood

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa on the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer's quirky title

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl; (right) Hema Malini

Hema Malini is known as the Dream Girl, but in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana is eyeing the title," says writer-director Raaj Shaandilya, whose next borrows its name from the 1971 film. The comedy sees Khurrana play a small-town guy who bags the role of Sita in Ram-Leela, owing to his ability to speak in a female voice.

"He gave his nod to the film in 10 minutes. Ayushmann will be seen in different avatars. The story is such that he has to stay in disguise to save himself. We wanted a quirky title that would justify the story," says Shaandilyaa, who has previously written sketches for Comedy Circus and Comedy Night With Kapil. He credits fellow writer Nirvaan for the wacky storyline. "Ayushmann often jokes that this is the first time he is working with a director younger than him, and I turned him into a woman."

