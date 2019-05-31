Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's royal blue pantsuit is all things chic
Kareena Kapoor Khan wears royal blue just like a royal would. The style queen was recently seen judging a dance reality show in Mumbai, and we simply couldn't take our eyes off her chic pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan has just made her television debut as one of the judges on the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The actress recently made an appearance on the show's set while looking breathtakingly stylish and gorgeous.
Kareena Kapoor strutted her strong style sense in a royal blue pantsuit that complemented her fit physique perfectly.
The side cut-outs, plunging neckline and flared trousers make the outfit perfect for a night on the town or a party. Kareena Kapoor wore yellow sandals with the outfit, which provided a nice contrast with the blue of the pantsuit.
Kareena kept her look absolutely minimal with nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and minimal accessories.
Kareena Kapoor also posed with the other judges of the show, Raftaar and Bosco Martis, and the show's host, Dheeraj Dhoopar. Talking about Kareena's TV debut, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "The channel has had several meetings with Kareena as she preps for her big TV debut which will be launched on a big scale. She is slated to leave for London to shoot Angrezi Medium (Dinesh Vijan’s Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan co-starrer) in June, so the shooting schedule has been planned in a way that she can juggle both commitments. Dance performances are currently being planned on her popular songs."
On the work front, the 38-year-old actress has completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Good News. Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby.
She is reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, this period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor starts shooting for reality show; grooves to these tracks
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Aamir Khan back to his Pali Hill apartment after owners refuse to leave their flats for his bungalow
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora shows off her sultry side in this all-black gym gear
- Bandra Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor's mesh insert all-black gym gear is breaking the internet
- Photos: When Salman Khan sported ganji at Amrita Kak's wedding
- Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani buys a swanky car; see photo
- Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt's Bhuj: The Pride Of India goes on floors in October
- Boney Kapoor on Mr India sequel: After Sridevi, I have even more reason to make the film
- Ganesh Acharya on Jaaved Jaaferi's son: I have an emotional attachment with Meezaan
- Huma Qureshi bags Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead
- Pregnant Sameera Reddy enjoys babymoon with family in Goa; see photos
- Watch video: After fight with cancer, Sonali Bendre gets a makeover
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
PDA Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan plays with husband Saif Ali Khan's Moustache