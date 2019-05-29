Kareena Kapoor starts shooting for reality show; grooves to these tracks

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan marks her debut in the world of television through a dance reality show. She will be seen as one of the judges on the show, Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her first television show, which is a reality show. Kareena will be seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions, which is one of the most loved dance shows in India. Many talents from this show, namely, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Kruti Mahesh, Shantanu Maheshwari, among others have carved a name for themselves.

Kareena Kapoor started shooting for this show on May 10 with ace choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Talking about her start, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "Kareena made a grand entry, dancing on a medley of her hit songs, from Jab-We-Met to Veere Di Wedding, a splash of sunshine in a bright yellow outfit. She then changed into a red jumpsuit and was in her elements as she cheered and encouraged the contestants. This time around there are some familiar faces who have proved themselves as dance champions. She shot till 7 pm before calling it a day."

A few days ago, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared some sizzling photos of the actress from a photoshoot and hinted towards a new beginning. Her fans and followers on social media were quick enough to guess that she was decked up to judge the dance reality show.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, Good News. This film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby.

She is reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. This period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

