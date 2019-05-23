Paranoid Kareena Kapoor doesn't allow Taimur Ali Khan to eat and drink outside

bollywood

All this while, we thought Kareena Kapoor Khan was far from a controlling mom, giving son Taimur Ali Khan abundant freedom. Turns out, Bebo is paranoid about him eating or drinking anything outside

Taimur Ali Khan

During an interaction with dietitian and nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, the actor confessed that she does not allow Tim to dig into anything when he attends birthday parties. She is well aware that it is a bad habit, but she can't let go of it.

Taimur eats khichdi almost every day at home, and sometimes idli and dosa. She makes him eat saag, and though he does not like it, she shoves it down his throat! Is she sharing her diet chart with the tot? The Kapoors are known to be foodies. Bechara Tim!

Not only this, Saif Ali Khan has also revealed the little nawab's favourite game. And, it's not like any other games that children of his age or anybody in general plays.

"Timtim is more media-savvy than either me or Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He calls the photographers 'Mediawale'. He thinks Mediawale is a name! One of his favourite games is to point my camera at people. He will say 'khichik khichik khichik' and pretend to be 'Mediawale'," revealed Saif.

Taimur Ali Khan is often seen taking strolls on daddy Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. Looks like that's his favourite ride! The two-year-old's latest outing was to a film set where Saif was shooting and he quite smartly posed for the shutterbugs. While his nanny tried hard to divert his attention, Taimur looked quite determined to wave at the media and pose for them.

