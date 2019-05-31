Kareena Kapoor on making TV debut: Won't work for more than eight hours

television

Making her TV debut with a reality show, Kareena Kapoor Khan says she can't follow telly world's hectic schedule

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Even as several stars switched gears to television over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan had refused to bite the bait, until now. The actor, who is set to make her television debut as a judge on Dance India Dance (DID), says she deliberated for two weeks before giving her nod to the project.

"My management told me about DID's offer, but initially, I wasn't sure. It has been a long-standing show. In their 10th year, they have revamped the concept, made it a 360-degree set with over 200 cameras shooting the acts. So, I was excited to join them."

Also Read: Paranoid Kareena Kapoor doesn't allow Taimur Ali Khan to eat and drink outside

Roping in one of the biggest stars of Bollywood doesn't come easy. Well-aware of the hectic schedules of the telly world, Kapoor set down a few conditions before sealing the deal. "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted." The actor adds that her debut found enthusiastic cheerleaders in husband Saif Ali Khan and her family.

Rumours suggest that with this venture, Kapoor has become one of the highest paid actors on television. "If a male judge is getting a certain amount, a female judge should also get the same. I got what I deserve for the hours I will be putting in."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor starts shooting for reality show; grooves to these tracks

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates