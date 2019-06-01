Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Super 30 in China

bollywood

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar and Hrithik will be essaying the role of the teacher

Hrithik Roshan whose film 'Kaabil' is set to release in China is receiving immense love from the Chinese audience. While in China, Hrithik spoke about his most awaited film Super 30 which is set to release on 12th July.

Talking to the Chinese media, Hrithik says, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."

An excited Hrithik also met superstar Jackie Chan. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina #china @jackiechan [sic]"

On his much-awaited visit to the Sino lands, the excited fans welcomed Hrithik as the actor arrived in the Beijing city and showered love all the way. The fans stood with Hrithik's posters, welcome placards and greeted the actor giving him a warm welcome. Hrithik clicked pictures with them and gave them autographs.

The actor who is popularly also known as 'Greek god' in India, definitely has marked his presence in the hearts of his audience in the neighboring country where he is being referred to as 'Da Shuai', the most handsome.

In one of the very first screenings, Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' has captivated the audience of China where the actor's power-packed performance in the film is being highly appreciated and is received a massive response from the audience.

Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Super 30 where he will be reprising the role of a mathematician.

