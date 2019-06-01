Ananya Panday just spilled some secrets from her shoot in Italy

bollywood

Ananya Panday has already got international recognition as she got featured in Elle Italia. The tinsel town star is also a fashionista and a big-time foodie in real life

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been creating waves ever since her successful debut with Student of the Year 2. The young actress has already got international recognition as she got featured in Elle Italia. The tinsel town star is also a fashionista and a big-time foodie in real life as she is usually spotted in her most fashionable avatars majorly at restaurants.

The teen sensation always gives off a friendly vibe and talking about her experience during her shoot in Italy she shared, "I made a lot of friends especially, at the Dutches' apartment because there were a lot of exchange students from London, who were working with her and they were all around my age. So, they showed us around and that was a lot of fun. Also, I love making friends wherever I go, so it was a lot of fun meeting them. Actually, the videographers who helped us edit the video were super kind and they took us around in their cute little car and they were just so lovely. They took us out in the night."

She further adds, "There were a lot of cute boys but I was so busy shooting that I didn't get a chance to speak to any but on the last day, when I went to get a gelato, the guy who made the gelato at the shop was so good looking and really tried to speak to him but I don't think he knew English so we had to have a translator in the middle and he roughly translated that he had a girlfriend so I was very heartbroken but I also got yummy gelatos, so I was fine (sic)."

The city's views were so beautiful that the actress shared, "I think every location was more beautiful than the other and I was really trying super hard on Instagram worthy locations but I couldn't decide between all of them because they were all so beautiful that's why in my Instagram travel video, I am in like in many different locations because I couldn't just pick one but I think my favourite one would have to be the beach that we went to because the water was so blue and the sand was so gold and everyone was just chilling and having a good time eating gelato and there were so many dogs on the beach. It was so lovely and it was one of the most beautiful experiences and I am so lucky that I got to shoot over there so this memory will forever be photographed in my memory and Elle (sic)."

Ananya has won the race for the 'Best Student of the year' with her debut and it seems like the diva is on a winning streak! With the liveliness that Ananya possesses along with her quirks and appeal, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for brands that want her as the face for their lines.

The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

