Ananya Panday surprises the kids at a special screening for Student Of The Year 2

bollywood

Ananya Panday not only became the teen sensation of the country but has emerged as the best student of the year with her promising debut

Ananya Panday who has been winning hearts all across with her debut, Student of the year 2 gave a special surprise to the children of two NGOs who held a screening keeping in view the student life that the movie bases itself upon.

The actress not only became the teen sensation of the country but has emerged as the best student of the year with her promising debut.

Being highly popular amongst the kids for the vibrace that the actress carries, Ananya surprised the children of Saad foundation and SEAL at the screening of her debut which was organised by Aavashya Foundation.

The actress spent time with the kids, chatting about their lives while also distributed flowers to the kids who were present which really overwhelmed the gathering.

Also Read: Teen sensation Ananya Panday swamped by her cutest fans

The actress is a millennial sensation as her Instagram, filled with an array of exciting posts with her witty captions which makes her more relatable to her audience and this just marks a new bar with her three million family.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut. Ananya is also on a winning streak with iconic brands and getting appreciated from the filmmakers, alike.

With her promising debut, the actress has emerged as the new favourite of all quarters. Ananya has made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read: Ananya Panday is the youngest B-town actress to reach 3 million followers on Instagram

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates