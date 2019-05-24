Ananya Panday is the youngest B-town actress to reach 3 million followers on Instagram

bollywood

Ananya Panday has just added one more feather to her cap as she has reached the massive 3 million followers on Instagram and become the youngest Bollywood celebrity to achieve this!

With her stellar performance in her debut film Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday is on her way to take over Bollywood. The young actress has just added one more feather to her cap as she reached the massive 3 million followers on Instagram and become the youngest Bollywood celebrity to achieve this.

The actress is a millennial sensation as her Instagram is filled with an array of exciting posts with her witty captions which makes her more relatable to her audience and her Insta family of 3 million. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut.

Even before her debut, the actress was creating all the right buzz for the right reasons and with her promising debut creating a rage among the younger audience. The starlet is already amidst shooting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans across quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen and now that they have, she is the sensation all across.

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Not only is the actress in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she also cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look up to like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really really feeling super blessed right now."

