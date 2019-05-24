Teen sensation Ananya Panday swamped by her cutest fans

bollywood

Ananya Panday with her young fans

The teen sensation Ananya Panday was swamped by some cute little fans as she had gone for dinner with her friends. The actress has gained wide popularity amongst her young fans.

The teen sensation Ananya Panday, who has just made her debut with Student of the Year 2 that released in theatres recently has become the talk of the town. Her debut performance is receiving praises from all corners. The critics and her fans both loved her performance.

The promising debutant has emerged as the best student and showed us that she is here to stay. Gaining attention from all quarters, fans are already excited for her next film.

Even before her debut, the young starlet was already creating all the buzz and is already amidst shooting her second film.

Fans across the quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen and now that they have, she is the sensation all across who is winning hearts.

Ananya has made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

