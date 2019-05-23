Netizens try to bully Ananya Panday only to make her stronger!

bollywood

Ananya Panday, who is on a winning streak with projects and brands, is riding high on success ever since her movie released. Evidently, not everyone seems happy with the actress casting her spell with her debut

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday marked an impactful debut with her film, Student of the Year 2, and it seems like the world has become cynical about the rising star. Ananya recently shared about getting bullied back in school, and a section of the audience is yet again doing the same to her.

Ananya Panday, who is on a winning streak with projects and brands, is riding high on success ever since her movie released. But evidently, not everyone seems happy with the actress casting her spell with her debut. Revealing more on the whole stir, sources shared, "There is a segment of the audience that has gone rogue and started undermining her success by piling on for no particular reason. There is absolutely no truth or basis for this. Seems like her school days getting bullied are back." Looks like one section of people have started bullying the actress ever since she has emerged as 'the best student of the year.'

See photos: Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday ace their summer look

Emerging as a starlet and known name in the industry, much before her debut, Ananya has garnered eyeballs from all across the country. There are certain sentiments that have taken over to bring her down while cyberbullying the actress. Nonetheless, Ananya Panday stays on a triumphant wave even though there are a few who try their best to pull her down.

Not only is the actress in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she also cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look up to like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really really feeling super blessed right now."

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also read: Ananya Panday feels blessed after her successful SOTY2 debut

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates