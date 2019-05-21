Ananya Panday feels blessed after her successful SOTY2 debut

bollywood

Having received appreciation from the fans and audience, it seems the reason for Ananya Panday's happiness is even bigger as the debutant received appreciation from the people she looks up to after the successful release

Ananya Panday who is receiving positive reviews and is currently basking in the success of her film, Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine. Having received appreciation from the fans and audience, it seems the reason for Ananya's happiness is even bigger as the debutant received appreciation from the people she looks up to after the successful release.

Not only is the actress in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she also cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look up to like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really really feeling super blessed right now."

Ever since the debut, the teen sensation has made sure that she celebrates her success and expresses her gratitude towards her team, friends and family with posts from the outings.

Marking her debut with the film, the actress feels the character will always stay close to her since her performance has made critics acknowledge her talent. The icing on the cake is that the actress has received heartfelt wishes from renowned names of the industry now. Fans across quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen and now that they have, she has quite a huge fan following already. Not only this, ever since the actress has created a buzz among fans, the actress has added several brands to her kitty in recent times.

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

