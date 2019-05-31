Malaika Arora makes a splash in her amazing bikini picture

bollywood

Malaika Arora has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood and the model-actress misses no opportunity to flaunt it. Check out this cool picture of her splashing about in the sea

Malaika Arora. Pic/instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora has done it again! Her pictures tend to set fire to social media, and she has, yet again, shared a pic that has turned up the heat. Malaika has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood and the model-actress misses no opportunity to flaunt it. Check out this cool Instagram picture of her splashing about in the sea.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actress captioned the photo as, "It's FRIYAYYYYYYYY .... this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF"

Looks like Malaika is super excited about the weekend! She looks stunning throwing caution to the wind and just frolicking in the sea. We're loving the childlike excitement!

Malaika Arora is a total and complete water baby. And this is clear from her countless sun-kissed pictures at beaches around the world. Check out this one where Malaika wrote, "If u don't jump, u will never fly ...... happy Sunday #leapoffaith"

Another one where she shared a throwback picture from her beach vacation.

View this post on Instagram Take me back #throwbackthursday A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 23, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

Or this one, where Malaika looks exactly like a mermaid in the water. "The stillness. The calm...... it's meditative #Indianocean#mermaid#mytime", she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram The stillness. The calm...... it’s meditative #Indianocean#mermaid#mytime A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onApr 25, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

Being a fitness enthusiast, you can see Malaika Arora going to the gym to work out quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself. Motivated yet?

Malaika Arora is currently on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach."

