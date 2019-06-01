Mouni Roy ousted from Bole Chudiyan for being 'unprofessional'? Actress' spokesperson responds

bollywood

Mouni Roy, who was doing Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly walked out of the film. The makers are now on a replacement hunt

Mouni Roy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Television actress Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, and soon got a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, titled, Bole Chudiyan. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress is no longer a part of this film. Apparently, the producers felt that Mouni was unprofessional and did not allocate dates despite signing the MOU.

When the daily asked the film's producer, Rajesh Bhatia, he said, "We deny anyone has been rude to Mouni, there were 25 people in the conference room when she walked in 3 hours late for a reading. In fact, she has been irresponsible and busy holidaying and attended only 1/1/2 reading. We have invested a big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and committed to the role is being rude then sorry we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it's not a hobby."

He further continued, "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible even after signing the MOU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back on May 29, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration embarrassing the producers, director, and actor. As for the role, it's one of the best scripts and as for creatives it's director's call but let me ensure you the role of the girl in the film is central and from the girls' point of view with 5 songs. It's amusing to hear her complaining of full-fledged heroine role which is far superior, unlike her other blink and miss roles. Frankly, I think she knows she is been guilty and just trying to defend herself and be in the news."

"The actor, director, me and Kiran as content head and as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill-tempered and started throwing high handed attitude near all seniors which was shocking. We would rather replace now than suffer as ours is one schedule film. Let me ensure that Bole Chudiyan is going ahead as scheduled with a new heroine. Woodpecker Movies as a Production House stays fully invested in the project and will go ahead with the film with a new heroine," he added.

On the other hand, here's what Mouni Roy's spokesperson said, "Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia, on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film has already run into many controversies, where he has even accused a senior actor of interference. He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it. We don't wish to say anything more to this. Anyone sensible can see what's going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn't believe in mudslinging. She wishes them the very best."

Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies. The film, which is going on floors in June end will see another established actress opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui now. The makers are meeting A-list actresses and will soon announce her name.

When mid-day.com asked Mouni Roy about this, she stayed mum.

