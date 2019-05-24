Bole Chudiyan: First look posters of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy are out

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy will soon be seen sharing screen space in a film titled Bole Chudiyan. The director of the film, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, shared the first look posters of the actors on Instagram

First look posters of Bole Chudiyan. Pic/instagram.com/shamasnawabsiddiqui

The filmmaker shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poster first. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram @nawazuddin._siddiqui in #bolechudiyan A post shared by Shamas nawab Siddiqui (@shamasnawabsiddiqui) onMay 23, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen in a black and white picture leaning against a wall with his arms crossed on his chest. The director then shared Mouni Roy's look from the film, and we must say, the Gold actress sure looks pretty.

View this post on Instagram @imouniroy in #bolechudiyan A post shared by Shamas nawab Siddiqui (@shamasnawabsiddiqui) onMay 23, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT

The actress can be seen wearing a black outfit with chandelier earrings and a simple diamond ring on her finger. Mouni's dramatic kohl-lined eyes and bright pout make her look extremely lovely.

Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin's brother. The film is being produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and will go on the floors in June 2019. Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to announce the news of the new film. This is what he tweeted:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy in #BoleChudiyan... Marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, brother of Nawazuddin Siddiqui... Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia... Starts June 2019. pic.twitter.com/Q4W04QnKEC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

Nawazuddin had tweeted about his new film in March. This is what he had written:

I am really excited to work with the very beautiful and talented @roymouni

Hope to spread some fragrance of romance on screen #BoleChudiyan



@woodpeckermovi1 @ShamasSiddiqui @zaverikiran9#RajeshBhatia pic.twitter.com/0zy9885aFK — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 11, 2019

We can't wait to see what the film is all about and to see the kind of chemistry that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy share on screen!

